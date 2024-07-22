Every 5 years, the internet loses its collective mind over this Hello Kitty revelation.

Japanese company Sanrio just broke the internet when they revealed that their beloved character Hello Kitty is, in fact, not a cat.

Yes, despite the ears and the whiskers. Not. A. Cat.

And though the confusion it caused is understandable, it's worth noting that Sanrio has made this revelation before.

They share this tidbit every 5 years or so, and each time, it sends the internet into a whirlwind.

The adorable... feline-presenting mascot... is among the planet's most beloved cartoon characters, raking in approximately $5 billion in annual sales for Sanrio. However, it turns out, Hello Kitty isn't even her real name.

Hello Kitty's legal name is Kitty White.

Looks like a cat to us. Image: Sanrio.