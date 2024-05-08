Donald Trump, satin pyjamas and why you're seeing the Stormy Daniels everywhere again.





Stormy Daniels has described her 2006 encounter with Donald Trump in unflattering terms at his criminal trial, testifying she feared it would become public.

For several hours on Tuesday, the pornographic film star, 45, offered details on the witness stand about her encounter with Trump, 77, and the hush money deal she reached to stay quiet about it ahead of the 2016 presidential election he won.

She told jurors that her life descended into "chaos" after the arrangement was made public in 2018, saying she was ostracised and harassed at her home.

"Who do you understand Mr Trump to be referring to as horseface and sleazebag in this post?" prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked her as she displayed a social media post by Trump.

"Me," Daniels replied.

Daniels' testimony provided fodder for Trump's lawyers to seek a mistrial, arguing that details, such as her statement that Trump did not wear a condom, served no purpose other than to inflame the jury. Justice Juan Merchan denied that request but agreed that some of her testimony ran too far afield.

Trump's lawyers attacked her credibility and grilled her about inconsistent statements she has made over the years about her time with Trump.

Trump did not react as he watched from the defence table. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $US130,000 ($A197,000) hush money payment to Daniels and denies having sex with her.

Donald Trump attending his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on May 7, 2024 in New York City. Image: Getty.