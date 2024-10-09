'Cal Wilson was my best friend. If I could call her, this is what I'd say.'

I'm sitting in Pango, one of my favourite cafes in Newport in Melbourne's inner west. I've decided that a change of scenery is required for the tricky writing task at hand, but it's not really working.

It's the school holidays and the place is packed with kids having noisy lunches with their grandparents. I'm trying to block it out by burying my head in my laptop, but I've become distracted by my bulging inbox. It is flooded with Substack stories that I've been stockpiling, rather than deleting.

I possess a heady blend of artistic empathy and Catholic guilt, so the Substack quandary is really playing up with inbox control systems. I really must revisit my unquestioning acceptance of other writers' Substack recommendations.

Do I really need to be following an ultra-marathon running, bookbinder from Portland, Oregon: a Slovenian photographer who only takes pictures of sinks and a canola farmer from Narrandera who is chronicling his testicular cancer treatment with daily haikus?

The tricky writing task that I'm avoiding, is this one.

A piece I've been commissioned to write reflecting on my friendship with Cal Wilson. New Zealand born, Cal became one of Australian most loved and celebrated comedians after moving here in the early naughts. She was one of my best friends. I MC'd her wedding and sadly, her funeral. She passed away after a short illness just under a year ago.

