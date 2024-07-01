'What did he just say?' The 5 biggest takeaways from the first Trump Biden presidential debate.

No, we haven't gone back in time. Yes, that is Donald Trump and Joe Biden all over your news headlines again in a flashback to 2020.

In fact, it's the first direct interaction the US president and his predecessor have shared since the last presidential campaign.

This debate has come unusually early in the campaign, given Biden and Trump are still the presumptive nominees of their respective parties. They've only agreed to two debates (instead of the usual three), with the second to be held in September a month before America votes on November 5.

Watch Biden respond to a question about the state of the economy.



Video via CNN.

To avoid a repeat of their chaotic debates from five years ago, Biden insisted — and Trump agreed — to hold the debate without an audience and to allow the host network CNN, to mute the candidates' microphones when it is not their turn to speak.

We've done you the solid of pulling together the five biggest takeaways from the event to get you up to speed.

1. Biden's performance is being described as "terrible."

He stammered, he stumbled, he confused facts and figures on multiple occasions and delivered an overall shaky, halting performance that left many Democrats concerned.

Biden even failed to articulate strong arguments on some of his campaign's biggest selling points — like his support for abortion rights.