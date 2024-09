Why I had to undergo a feticide procedure.

If you have never heard of feticide before this Bill was proposed you are not alone, I hadn't heard of feticide either, until I had one in 2022.

Toby was my second child, my first a bubbly almost-three-year-old girl, and I was 35 weeks pregnant when I attended a routine final ultrasound in May 2022. I was squeezing in the appointment in between dropping our daughter at daycare and heading to work to start drafting my handover notes for my maternity leave.

I had no idea my little world was about to come crashing down.

The ultrasound revealed fluid on Toby's brain that had not been present at a prior scan at 21 weeks. From the multitude of further tests then undertaken, we discovered that Toby had experienced a brain haemorrhage, likely at around 29 weeks, and the blood from this injury had blocked ducts, resulting in a gradual build-up of fluid which had eroded most of one hemisphere of his developing brain. The prognoses for Toby was dire; he would be completely paralysed down one side of his body, and it was possible that he would be quadriplegic. He would be blind and cognitively impaired. He would never walk, or talk, or live independently.

The doctors we met with all talked of 'ending the pregnancy' a euphemism for feticide. It was an expression I grew to loathe. A pregnancy is an anonymous bump under someone's clothes, indistinguishable from the next, a collection of symptoms that happen to the mother. Toby was my baby, a foetus yes, but he was my child, and what we would be ending was not a pregnancy, which was about to end anyway with his imminent birth, we would be ending his life.