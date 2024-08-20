A freak storm capsized their superyacht. Now six people are missing.

Initially, they were not overly concerned, but Bacares decided to get out of bed to investigate. Moments later, she heard glass shattering, which sparked panic among those on board.

"I wasn’t too worried at first, but then the glass suddenly shattered, and everything changed," Bacares explained. In the ensuing chaos, she sustained injuries to her feet from walking on broken glass and is now reported to be in a wheelchair following the tragedy.

Another survivor, Charlotte Golunski, shared her ordeal of being thrown into the dark sea with her husband James and their one-year-old daughter, Sofia.

"For two seconds I lost my daughter in the sea, then quickly hugged her amid the fury of the waves,” Golunski told La Repubblica. She described how she held her daughter afloat with all her strength, her arms stretched upwards to keep the baby from drowning.

“It was all dark. In the water, I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help, but all I could hear around me were the screams of others.”

The Golunski family was later rescued and discharged from the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo on Tuesday.

Charlotte Golunski did what she could to save her baby. Image: Facebook