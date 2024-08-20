A freak storm capsized their superyacht. Now six people are missing.

A lavish holiday on the Mediterranean took a tragic turn when the luxury superyacht Bayesian, carrying British-Irish tech billionaire Mike Lynch, his family, and close friends, capsized off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of Monday morning.
The yacht, a 56-metre symbol of Lynch's immense success, sank suddenly in a violent storm, leaving six people, including Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, missing and feared dead.
Despite ongoing rescue efforts, hope is fading for those still unaccounted for as the world watches anxiously for any sign of survivors. Here’s everything we know so far.