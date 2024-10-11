Yung Filly shot to fame on YouTube. He's just been charged with raping a woman in Australia.

A UK internet personality-turned-rapper has been arrested in Australia over allegations he assaulted and raped a young woman at a club in Western Australia.

Yung Filly, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth the following day for a court hearing.

Watch: Yung Filly performs at Bar1 in Perth, Australia. Post continues after video.



Video: TikTok/@bar1nightclub

The 29-year-old, who was in Australia touring, was charged on Thursday. The charges include four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on September 28, after he brought a woman in her 20s to his hotel room following a performance at Perth nightclub Bar1.

Barrister Seamus Rafferty SC represented Barrientos in the Perth Magistrates Court, and successfully applied for bail on the rapper's behalf. WA police prosecutor Julius Depetro had opposed the bail application, claiming there was an "extremely strong" prosecution case, supported by photo and CCTV evidence.

Depetro argued that Barrientos was "no ordinary" accused but someone with a large following who "had already made headlines". He claimed that the risk of interference with a witness could not be alleviated by usual protective bail.

"Given nature of social media, nature of people jumping on bandwagons, given the nature of [the] power imbalance between the parties," he said.