"God had played a horrible trick on me." The story of Joe Biden's quiet personal tragedies.

Joe Biden is now President-elect of the United States.

The former Vice President was declared the winner of the November 3 election on Saturday local time, after more than four days of counting and uncertainty. His opponent, President Donald Trump, has not yet conceded and is claiming the election was fraudulent.

But Biden has hit the ground running, stating his intention to overturn a number of Trump laws (the 'Muslim ban', the transgender military ban and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, to name a few) and will announce a COVID-19 task force on Monday (Tuesday AEST).

The promised policy changes have been a consistent line throughout Biden's campaign. And so has his experience with grief and hardship.

Because while before now, many of us knew the 77-year-old as Barack Obama's friendly sidekick, in private, Biden's life has been full of tragedy.

Then-US President Barack Obama with Joe Biden in 2017. Image: Getty. Joe Biden was still a law student when he married Neilia Hunter in 1966. Together they had three children: Beau, Robert and Naomi.

In 1972, he won the US Senate election in Delaware, despite seemingly having no chance of winning. It was his biggest professional success so far, and his beautiful young family were thought to have attracted voters.

But just weeks later, while his wife was purchasing a Christmas tree with their children, she was killed in a car accident, along with their youngest child, one-year-old Naomi.

Joe and Neilia Biden with sons Hunter and Beau. Image: Getty.