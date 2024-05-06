Hamas has accepted a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel says they can't accept it.

An Israeli official says no ceasefire has been agreed in Gaza, after Hamas said it had accepted a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
The Israeli official said the proposal that Hamas had accepted was a "softened" version of an Egyptian proposal, which included "far-reaching" conclusions that Israel could not accept.
"This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal," said the Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Earlier, Hamas said in a brief statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatari and Egyptian mediators that the group accepted their ceasefire proposal.