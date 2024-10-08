OPINION: 'Parents are being completely gaslit by the new early childhood education report.'

If you are a parent with a child under five and you need some form of paid work in order to be able to house/feed/clothe said mini-human, what I am about to say could be triggering. (The same trigger warning applies if you've ever been in that situation, know someone in that situation or are a grandparent watching your adult children in that situation.)

The TLDR version is that the economists at the Productivity Commission are gaslighting parents in Australia with small children.

They reckon being able to access or afford decent daycare does not influence the "choices" parents in Australia make about how and when they work.

Despite 24 per cent of the country being a "childcare desert" which means there are three children for every available place within a 20 minute drive.

Despite waitlists hundreds of children long, and some parents literally waiting years for a position for their child despite putting their name down moments after conception.

Despite just three in 10 families saying the cost of daycare is "easily manageable".

Despite fees for daycare in capital cities being akin to private school fees.

Despite all of that, the folks at the Productivity Commission reckon not being able to afford or secure a spot in day care apparently has little impact on the "choices" families are making.

Let me explain. After an 18 month inquiry they've published a whopping report that's almost 1,000 pages long on early childhood education and care.

Some of it is awesome.