10 parents told us the best hacks guaranteed to halve your mental load.

All the while, I was lowkey stressing about what was on the menu for dinner, if there was even enough food in the fridge and whether I actually had enough time to fit in grocery shopping.

While it's impossible to ease all of the necessary mental load that comes with this stage of parenting, it is possible to streamline the many jobs we find ourselves undertaking on a daily basis.

Here are some of the best hacks and advice for getting through the weekdays smoothly, leaving us with more mental space (and *fingers crossed* more time to enjoy our kids).

Make weekday dinners easier.

Let's start with my own hack. For me, one of the things that takes up the most real estate in my mind is mealtimes.

As keen home cooks, cooking can be a great source of joy in our household — but the monotony of deciding what we're going to eat and the lack of time to do so is a stress that surfaces as quickly as our fridge empties (which believe me, is quick).

The hack I've found to ease my own mental load during the first few busy days of each week is to use HelloFresh's meal kit subscription, which gives us the option to outsource the brainwork behind our meals, while still having the satisfaction of cooking delicious, fresh food the family will actually eat.

