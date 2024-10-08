10 parents told us the best hacks guaranteed to halve your mental load.

If you're a parent, you know your ever-growing list of roles as taxi driver, chef, cleaner and nurse get a regular run. And while we gladly swap these different hats as needed to support our kids, the weight of wearing all of them at once can really take its toll.
Before we'd even hit 8am this morning, I could feel myself losing the battle to balance all my hats. We had a missing drink bottle on the loose, so as I rummaged cupboards, I donned my mediator hat as a sibling squabble broke out, rapidly switched to one-woman cheer squad as someone yelled, "Hey Mum, watch this!" and then changed into my management hat as I delegated some of the remaining jobs to get us out the door and to school on time.