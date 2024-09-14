'I only have one rule for attending birthday parties for my friends' kids. I refuse to go to the rest.'

Let me start by saying I love my friends. I really do. I've been through all the milestones with them — the wild nights out in our 20s, the tearful breakups, the weddings that left us dancing until dawn.

And now, we've entered the era of parenthood. As much as I adore their little bundles of joy, I've come to a realisation: I'm only committing to one birthday party per child — the first one. After that, I'm out.

Now, before you label me as the world's worst friend, hear me out. I'm not anti-kid, and I'm definitely not anti-birthday. But there's something about the ritual of the annual child's birthday party that, well, loses its sparkle after the first go-round.

The first birthday is special — undeniably so. It's a celebration of survival (let's be real, it's mostly for the parents). It's the culmination of sleepless nights, endless nappy changes, and a year's worth of firsts. I want to be there for that. I want to clink glasses with my friends and marvel at how far they've come.

Plus, let's be honest: the kid won't remember it, but the parents will. And I want them to remember me showing up, grinning from ear to ear, ready to celebrate this monumental achievement.

But here's the thing: after that first year, birthday parties take on a different vibe. They become a conveyor belt of sugar-fuelled chaos, where the main attractions are bouncy castles, face painting, and a cacophony of screaming kids.

