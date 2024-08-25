Are TikTok's Matt and Abby wholesome high school sweethearts, or cause for concern?

Matt and Abby Howard, the high school sweethearts turned social media sensations, have crafted a picture-perfect life on TikTok.

With over 5.3 million followers on the platform and another 7 million subscribers on YouTube, the Christian couple from Phoenix, Arizona, has become one of the most-watched duos in the digital world.

But behind their curated family content lies a series of controversies that have left many viewers questioning the reality behind their seemingly idyllic relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Matt and Abby Howard.

Meet Matt and Abby: High school sweethearts turned TikTok stars.

Matt and Abby’s journey from high school romance to TikTok stardom began in their teenage years. They met, fell in love, and continued their relationship through university at Missouri State University.

By 2019, they were married and have since welcomed two children, Griffin and August. Quickly, the couple built themselves a social media empire, posting a blend of relatable family moments, viral dance trends, and insights into their "traditional" marriage — content that resonated with millions.

Their success on TikTok led to the creation of their podcast, Unplanned, where they spoke about all things related to marriage and parenting. But along the way, it's also exposed what some listeners believe to be troubling dynamics within their relationship.

Image: YouTube