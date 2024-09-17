'I never had kids or grandkids. The grief only hit me in my 60s.'

When Cathy Fraser reached her 60s, more and more of her friends became grandparents.

She never expected the grief to hit so later in life.

"It's only in the last year or so that the grief of not having grandchildren of my own hit me. I had this visceral feeling of getting these pins and needles through my body when I was upset about it," the 67-year-old explained to Mamamia.

From her mid-20s up until her 40s, Fraser and her then-partner were trying for a baby. Sadly Fraser would later be told that endometriosis had impacted her fertility.

She was upset by the news, but it was an entirely different level of grief compared to the realisation she wouldn't be a grandparent.

Nowadays, more and more of Fraser's friends love to share photos of their grandkids, and while Fraser is "genuinely interested", it can feel isolating.

She said: "Too often there's seemingly no awareness that I'm not part of such a world. With a smile, I often share photos of my cats and of the youngsters of my distant relatives overseas. It feels lesser, but I do it anyway. Still the penny doesn't drop, no comment is made, no recognition is given of what I lack."

Fraser, who appears on SBS' Insight this Tuesday night for their 'Leaving A Legacy' episode, said it's challenging to put words around her grief.

Watch: what is endometriosis? Post continues below.