There’s a free private school that takes all the students nobody wants. Now they’re thriving.

When Katie's* son, Aiden* was excluded from several mainstream schools, she could see the trajectory of his life plummeting downwards.

"He went from a bright, happy kid with lots of friends to a sad, hurt, rejected, disengaged, struggling teenager," says Katie.

"Neurodivergence is not something that is celebrated or supported at mainstream schools."

As a parent, there's nothing more heartbreaking than watching your child struggle. And it can be especially isolating when society, as a rule, has little patience for challenging teens.

"School refusal and avoidance, and school suspensions are at an all-time high. This leads to disengagement from school and potentially long-term, life altering consequences," Katie says.

Jenny* had a similar experience with her son, Tom*. While her daughter thrived at the local public school, her son struggled to learn, and was subsequently bullied.