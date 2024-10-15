Steph Claire Smith posted an Instagram of her son. In minutes, the comments rolled in.

Being a parent in the digital age is no small feat. Between balancing what's share-worthy and what should stay private, there's no guidebook — just a lot of opinions.

Steph Claire Smith, fitness mogul, influencer and co-founder of KIC app, is carving her own path when it comes to protecting her three-year-old son Harvey, and honestly, she's making a pretty solid case for it.

Recently, Steph was enjoying a day out with her son Harvey and her husband Josh, watching a monster truck show. She decided to share the sweet family moment on Instagram, and blurred Harvey's face in the post.

Many mothers would agree that this is a completely normal and understandable thing to do, given her public profile.

Until this point, Steph had not blurred Harvey's face on social media.

Rather than realising that she has now made the personal choice to blur, and acknowledging that it is her right as a parent, some social media trolls couldn't help but question (and rudely criticise) Steph.

"Why is his face suddenly blurred out ? This is just awkward," one wrote.

"Now you're blocking his face out?" another added.

Watch: Steph Claire Smith Run Club. Article continues after video.