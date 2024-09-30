'I'm a teacher who would constantly judge mums on their lunchboxes. Now, I get it.'

I'll admit, I used to be the teacher that judged parents based on what they had packed in their child's lunchbox. I would scoff at packaged chips and muesli bars and nod my head in approval at carrot sticks with hommus.

I'd wonder why some parents would feed their children what appeared to be healthy, nutritious meals while others would pump them full of processed foods.

After having my own child, I now understand why.

Just like how I swore I wouldn't allow my kids iPads at mealtimes, parenthood has served me up an extra large helping of humble pie, one that my child refuses to eat. Because that's our problem, he refuses to eat pretty much everything.

What he does eat, I celebrate. Whether it's a bite of toast, a punnet of blueberries or tinned spaghetti, I am happy when my fourteen-month-old son opens his mouth for a spoonful of, well, pretty much anything.

Early on, we tried baby-led weaning. We offered up strips of medium cooked steak, roasted sweet potato and fruit platters. Sometimes, he would eat the lot and I would feel like I'd cracked the Da Vinci Code.