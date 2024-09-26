The 8 year old who drove herself to Target and spent $400.

Remember when you were a kid and you'd do almost anything for your mum to let you loose in Target?

Well, it seems that immense call to stalk the hallowed aisles of the Target is a universal experience.

In a tale that sounds like it could be straight out of a family comedy, an 8-year-old girl from suburban Ohio took matters into her own hands when the shopping bug caught up with her.

Instead of doing the usual (pleading with her parents for a ride), she decided to be her own chauffeur, embarking on a solo mission to Target that has left the internet both amused and concerned.

On a seemingly ordinary Monday morning, while her parents were still fast asleep, our young protagonist hatched a plan that would make even Kevin McCallister proud. She snagged the keys to her mother's 2020 Nissan Rogue and set off on her adventure, navigating through four cities and covering about 10 miles.

While her determination was admirable, her driving skills left much to be desired. Dashcam footage from a passing vehicle captured the SUV swerving erratically across lanes, narrowly avoiding other cars, and even mounting a curb. It's safe to say that this impromptu driving lesson wasn't going to earn her any F1 accolades.

Despite her less-than-stellar road performance, the pint-sized driver managed to reach her destination: the fluorescently lit aisles of Target. Once there, she proceeded to live out every kid's dream (and every parent's nightmare), racking up a whopping $400 in purchases.

As with all great adventures, this one too came to an end.

Store employees, understandably perplexed by an unaccompanied child on a shopping spree, alerted the authorities. When questioned, the girl calmly explained that she had "waited until her parents fell asleep and then took their car to go on an adventure".