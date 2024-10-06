'My husband cares more about his own 'biological clock' than mine.'

As told to Rebel Wylie.

When I met *Joe, the fact that he was five years older than me did not even blip on my radar. I'd come off a string of disastrous dates with egotisical, commitment-phobes so coming across a profile of someone who genuinely seemed to be looking for love was refreshing.

Joe's profile stood out from the rest. He was born in in Beirut and had lived in Mexico for a decade. He'd studied engineering, spoke four languages and from the very start I was intrigued. This was an interesting person!

The way Joe communicated proved that he was educated, articulate and straight to the point — he asked me out for dinner almost immediately and I sensed that I had strayed far from f-boy land at last.

That first date gave me a feeling of calm that I had never experienced in my dating life and from the beginning it was clear that this was a man who was willing to prioritise me. I've never once had to question his intentions or had to wonder 'does this guy like me'. I'd met a man who was interesting, confident, attentive, hard-working and stable, the fact that he was five years older than me did not ever come into the equation.

Joe owned his own home and very early on we began to establish a life together. As we discussed plans for the future the topic of children came up. At that point neither of us were that focused on the idea of starting a family, unsure if it was even something that we wanted. Joe is cautious by nature, not going into things unless he is 100 percent positive and I'd been single so long that the idea of becoming a mother had dropped off my horizon, I'm certainly not cut out for going it alone.