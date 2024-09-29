'Someone told me I was a "superwoman." I was immediately overcome with grief.'

I've just returned home after attending a conference centred around women in business. It was a jam-packed event where I was invited to talk on a panel about guerilla marketing and the strategies we employ at my company, Nala.

Between talks, my partner, Phil, delivered our baby, Louie, to me so I could chuck him on the boob and get back to the conference. I sniffed his tiny head and my heart broke a little that I couldn't spend the day with him, but work was calling.

Other women saw me at different moments, dress hiked up, tit out, milk squirting, dodging vomits, and were overtly impressed.

"Wow, you're superwoman, doing it all!"

"OMG I had no idea you had a baby!"

"How do you do it all!?"

And while most women may tap themselves on the back for mastering the work/life/baby juggle for a brief moment, these comments gave me a sinking feeling in my gut. You see, if I'm being completely honest, I don't want to be that woman.

What I want? It's to not return to work, to not master the juggle, to just… mum.

My road to becoming a mum wasn't easy, but my desire to do it was. It's always been an innate feeling that I've looked forward to my whole life. My desire to be a business owner, or 'entrepreneur' as some say, was not innate, and still isn't. I was never a particularly ambitious person. If you'd asked me 10 years ago where I wanted to be now, it would be doing exactly what I was doing at that moment — a 9-to-5 job (well, more like 7-to-3) as a physio and Pilates instructor at a local clinic.