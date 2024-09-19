What it’s really like inside the minds of tweens in 2024.

"They grow up too fast these days."

"They've got the entire world's information at their fingertips."

"Kids these days will never know the struggles we did."

In 2024, people have A LOT of different opinions about whether the kids of today — Gen Alpha — have it easier or harder than the generations before them.

And as a mum of two tween-aged boys, aged 9 and 12, I worry constantly about what affect devices and technology might have on them and their mental health as they grow up.

When I gave my eldest a phone for his 12th birthday, it felt like I handed over his first carton of cigarettes.

When I was growing up, my biggest worries were making sure I had the latest Impulse deodorant scent, my unrequited crush on the basketball coach and my at-home hair dye fail.

And sure, we had the messed up magazine covers with headlines encouraging toxic dieting, heroin chic bodies and misguided messages in movies telling us Kate Winslet was 'curvy' in Titanic.

But we could disconnect.

We could turn away and enjoy just being a kid when we got home from school or sport. We didn't have filters or algorithms, constantly comparing us with impossible standards from dusk til dawn.

So are the tweens of today really okay, and what sorts of worries are they facing?

To get the answers, I spoke to Margo Ward, the founder and CEO of KidsXpress — a pioneering children's mental health charity — to find out more about the complex world our tweens are navigating.