In 2009, Octomum welcomed eight babies at once. Now a new member has joined the family.

Throughout the mid-2000s, Natalie Suleman, colloquially known as 'Octomum' but who has also gone by Nadya Suleman, was Internet famous and on the cover of countless tabloid magazines.

A simple image of her teeming family would immediately capture attention — a single mum to six children, and additionally the octuplets, bringing her total children count to 14.

Suleman did a run of interviews with media outlets and talk shows following the conception in a bid to fund her growing family.

After having six children via in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Suleman explained that she had visited her doctor in the hopes of having just one more baby. But Suleman's doctor had other ideas.

Claiming that most of her embryos would fail to survive, Suleman's doctor encouraged her to implant her 12 remaining embryos.

In the end, she went through with the procedure and unbelievably, eight embryos survived.

After welcoming the octuplets, Suleman struggled to finance her large family. She had a short-lived pornographic film career, tried stripping and boxing. She later entered rehab and said to New York Times: "Once I finally ran away from all of the pretending, I was able to be me."

For the last decade or so, Suleman has retreated from the spotlight, only posting occasional images via her Instagram.

In late September 2024, Suleman announced that she has become a grandmother for the first time.

The 49-year-old posted a photo of her granddaughter's tiny foot next to a pink baby blanket.

"Thank you my son and my lovely daughter-in-law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow," she wrote.