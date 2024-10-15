'Two of my kids have gone completely no-contact with me. Now I know why.’

If an adult child decides to cut their parent out of their life, they probably have a pretty good reason for it. No-contact — also known as estrangement — is rarely ever a snap decision but can leave a parent feeling shame, guilt, hurt and anger.

But for a lot of parents, it can still come out of the blue.

That's what happened for mother-of-four Crystal realised when two of her sons decided to estrange themselves from her.

"My son came to me and said, 'Mum, if you don't get help, I'm not gonna be able to have you in my life anymore, I'm gonna have to go no-contact with you'," Crystal explained in her TikTok video.

"That shook me to the core of who I am. I couldn't understand what he was saying, I was dumbfounded, we were always close, he was always happy with me, I didn't know there was a problem, I didn't recognise it and so it took me by surprise and it hurt me."

Currently, two of her children have gone no-contact with her for six months. But instead of hiding behind a veil of guilt and not doing anything to solve the situation, she now sees their decision as a "blessing".