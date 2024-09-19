'I just think he's magic.' The private life of Colin Farrell and his two sons.

Colin Farrell is known for many things: Irish heartthrob, multiple award-winning actor and a longtime ladies' man.

Throughout the '00s, the actor was romantically linked to the world's most beautiful women, ranging from Angelina Jolie to Rihanna and Britney Spears.

But there's one descriptor that often gets missed when thinking of Farrell: as a proud dad.

The Irish actor has two children: his eldest son, James Padraig Farrell, 21, who he had with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and his other son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, 14, who he shares with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

At the New York premiere of his HBO series The Penguin, Farrell walked the red carpet with his youngest son, Henry.

Colin Farrell and Henry Farrell attend HBO's The Penguin New York premiere. Image: Getty.