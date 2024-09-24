Why is everyone obsessed with the 'dirty soda' trend?

I can split my existence into two distinct eras: life before and after watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Since debuting on Disney Plus (and Hulu in the US), this reality show has become nothing short of a sensation. Documenting the complicated lives of a friendship group of TikTok-famous (near identical) Mormon women in their 20s, it's about as chaotic as any reality show can get.

What sets this reality concept apart from its predecessors is the way that religion intersects with the day-to-day of these women. From what they drink to who they can date, these "MomTok" influencers' lives are limited by the rules established by the Church of Latter-day Saints.

But for one rule, the women have found a loophole and it's a weird one.

Mormons are not allowed to drink coffee, as according to the Word of Wisdom, the Lord commands that practicing Mormons abstain from harmful substances such as "hot drinks", which includes coffee and any tea other than herbal tea.

This means that Mormon wives don't frequent the coffee chains that are the common meeting ground for, well… most non-Mormons. Instead, these women congregate in specialised soda shops, such as the Utah franchise Swig.

In one episode, three of the women roll into Swig, which is known for its 'dirty soda' concoctions. "I just need my Mormon crack," one woman exclaims as they head in.

They take their dirty sodas very seriously.

A dirty soda is a mixture of creamer — typically powdered milk or coconut cream — with a soft drink. Basically, instead of going to a coffee shop to get a latte, they order a Coke or Pepsi with a creamer mixed in, in order to replicate the experience of coffee beverages.