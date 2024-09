1. Stock your freezer before the baby arrives.

"Prepare meals in advance and freeze them. Once the baby is here, finding time to cook is a luxury you might not have, so having a fully-stocked freezer of meals can be a lifesaver, and it ensures you're eating healthy even on days when you're mentally running on empty." — Sarah

2. Use your baby wraps (or borrow/buy a carrier).

"A good baby wrap or carrier will be your best friend. They keep bubs close and free up your hands so you can get things done around the house (or make yourself a well-earned cuppa). Plus, they are great for calming a fussy baby. I used mine every day." — Mia

3. Set up several nappy changing stations.

"Instead of running back and forth to your nursery for every nappy change, set up small changing stations around the house. A basket with nappies, wipes and a changing mat can save you time and energy. It's all about making those repetitive tasks as easy as possible (and is super handy for late-night changes or when you're rushing out of the house)." — Amy

4. Keep your expectations… low.

"Every baby is different, and what works for one might not work for another. Be prepared to adjust your plans and expectations as you learn what works best for your little one. And please, please avoid comparing your baby to others, no good comes from it!" — Lily

5. Get a white noise machine.

"A white noise machine can work wonders for baby sleep. It mimics the sounds they were used to hearing in the womb, and drowns out other noises in the house that might wake them up (like a loud older sibling, IYKYK). It was such a win for us, and we still use it now that our son is older." — Lucy