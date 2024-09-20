'Everyone told me having "only one" was "easier". No one knew the truth.'

This story discusses pregnancy loss.

The irony of losing three pregnancies while working as a sleep consultant for babies is not lost on me. It feels like a cruel blow from the universe, leaving me to wonder "why?" It's a slap in the face that I sometimes feel daily, and other times not for days, but often enough that it cannot be forgotten or dismissed as something I should be "over," as society and some so-called friends suggest.

Their insensitive words and assumptions about how long I should grieve cut deeply each time, reminding me of what I don't have. Comments in the playground about how my life is "easier" because I "only" have one child further compound my grief.

Standing on the oval waiting to pick up my solo child while other families pile their three or more kids into their vehicles feels like a reminder that I am perceived as less of a mother because I have fewer living children.

Image: Supplied.