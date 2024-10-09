For 2 months after his tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley kept her son's body on ice.

Lisa Marie Presley's life was marked by immense loss, heartbreak, and trauma—most notably the early death of her father, Elvis Presley, and the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

Her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, completed by her daughter Riley Keough after Lisa Marie's sudden death in January 2023, opens a window into the most intimate and painful moments of her life.

Here are the biggest revelations from the memoir, from Elvis to Michael Jackson, and a raw admission about what she did after her son's suicide.

Lisa Marie kept her son's body on dry ice for two months.

One of the most heart-wrenching revelations in the memoir is how Lisa Marie Presley dealt with the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Lisa Marie chose to keep his body on dry ice at home for two months, allowing herself time to say goodbye."My house has a separate casitas bedroom, and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months," Presley writes. "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately."