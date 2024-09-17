Ben Affleck's cousin is the worst part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered to much fanfare earlier this month, with the show making waves as it lifted the lid on the Mormon influencers living in Utah.

From ketamine usage to ridiculously giant sodas, what this show delved into basically every hot topic. But on the serious side, the show also explored the many negative moments these women have faced — many of which have spurred from their marriages.

For Jen Affleck and her husband, Zac Affleck, the show highlighted cracks in their relationship and led to "non-stop therapy" — a particularly confronting scene.

Their marital woes became a main plot point at the tail end of the season.

Jen and Zac Affleck have become the talk of the town after The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Image: Instagram.