Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews had a baby at 16. Her partner was 21.

We are once again circling back to, in my humble opinion, one of the most fascinating topics on the internet: Mormon wives on TikTok. What a time to be alive.

With the highly-anticipated release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives this week, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details and milking every second of the drama.

The cast are best known for the 2022 sex scandal that kicked off when one member of the Mormon MomTok group, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed she had been engaging in "soft swinging" within their group of married friends. Shockingly, that's not all when it comes to the drama from this cast.

To the general public, the walking paradox of these 2022 revelations was enough to blow our minds and see us falling into the rabbit hole that is Mormon MomTok.

Mikayla Matthews is one of the key stars in this scene. She's a mother, wife, influencer, and, of course, #MomTok member. With 2.4 million followers on TikTok, Matthews has built her following doing fun lifestyle and parenting videos, often involving her children and husband. It all seems relatively wholesome.

But, what started out as sweet content has now become a controversial topic amongst fans — or critics — thanks to the age gap between Mikayla and her husband, Jace Terry.

Let's get into it.

Watch the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives here. Article continues after video.