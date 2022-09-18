At 41, Maggie Smith left her husband’s 'violent mood swings'. Then an old flame came into her life.

Dame Maggie Smith is known by each generation for a different iconic role of hers.

Take for example, Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, Violet Crawley the Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey, or Smith's days doing serious theatre and Shakespeare.

Throughout her more than 60 years on screen and stage, Smith has done everything from the light and funny, the dramatic high brow and also the realm of fantasy.

Although she runs in friendship circles with the entertainment industry's elite, including Dame Judi Dench, Smith's life away from the spotlight has been just as interesting.

And a lot of it has to do with her path to finding love with second husband Beverley Cross.

Watch Dame Maggie Smith talk about being recognised by fans. Story continues below.