My dad was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in September last year.

The doctors were confident of a remission with chemotherapy treatment but, once the remission ended, there was no cure.

As predicted, Dad went into remission but, in July this year, he found out the leukaemia had returned. He was given a few months to live.

He lasted just over two.

Dad really wanted to go on a cruise around Australia, from Sydney to Fremantle. His doctors gave him the all clear but he returned with Covid which required hospitalisation. Finally, a different infection overcame his immune-suppressed body.

Did the cruise shorten his life? Probably.

Am I angry about that? No.

Dad wanted to go on the cruise. He wanted to live his life and not curl up in a chair and wait to die. If the cruise cost him some weeks, so be it.