NSW local Dayna got caught in the Florida hurricane. Hours in, her contractions started.

What was meant to be a magical Disney holiday for NSW woman Dayna Sly became a life-altering experience when she unexpectedly gave birth in the midst of one of the most destructive hurricanes in Florida's history.

She never even knew she was pregnant.

Dayna and her fiancé, Tony O'Keefe, had saved up for a six-week trip to the U.S., but their vacation took an unexpected turn when Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, ripped through Florida.

Watch: NSW woman gives birth unexpectedly in hotel during Hurricane Milton.



The couple had spent the day at Universal Studios before returning to their hotel as the storm approached.

In the early hours of the morning, Dayna was woken up by shooting pains.

She went to the bathroom, not realising that she was about to give birth. "I started feeling really unwell, and it turned to pain up and down my leg," Dayna told 7NEWS.

"The power had gone out so I went to the bathroom and I was just in all this pain."

