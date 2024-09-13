'My 13-year-old was blackmailed for nudes online. The culprit wasn't who I expected.'

My daughter is 13. It's a funny age.

She's my height and in hair and makeup she could pass for 18. Yet most days she's bare-faced and wants to play ballerinas.

Being a teenager is a tricky; half adult, half child. I remember it.

I remember feeling self-conscious about my growing breasts and spending one summer with my arms crossed over my chest in case anyone noticed. I remember the first time a man closer to my dad's age looked me up and down and made me scared.

But despite this I rode out my tricky teen years easily in a world of friends, pen pals, books and school. And when at home the only harassment was my older brother teasing and was quickly stopped with a quick shout of "Muuuuuuuuuuum!"

For my sweet girl though harassment can follow her everywhere, and anytime.

Last weekend after playing dress ups, she and I were chilling having some 'phone time' as she calls it. I was engrossed in a group chat about Airfryers and she was on Snapchat.

A few minutes later, she said "look" and showed me her phone screen.

The message read: "U r so hot - I want to f**ck you."Then below…"Send me a nude or I will leak your address... I can see where you are."Our address appeared on the screen: it was dead accurate right down to the street number.