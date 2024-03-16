'My mum's an influencer. I hate what she's done to my life.'

An anonymous poster took to Reddit to open up about how unhappy she is with her influencer mother, whose quest for views and notoriety is having a negative effect on her life.

In a lengthy post the 16-year-old said she understood the "irony of me posting this on Reddit" but ultimately needed to get it off her chest.

Among the gripes she had with her influencer parent sharing every aspect of her life was an instance when she declined a 16th birthday party but her mother went ahead with one regardless.

"There were 150 guests and between my dad, my brother and myself we only covered 30 of them," they wrote. "I don't even know how much of that party she wasn't on her screen for, since she was constantly filming and uploading it, along with a lot of her friends."

The poster also opened up about how unenjoyable family vacations had become citing times when her mother wouldn't let them sleep or eat until she had finished recording those 'genuine' moments for content.

"Another time we went on vacation and every second it was filmed," they wrote.

"When we got to a hotel, we weren't allowed in until she recorded the room even if we just drove for eight hours and wanted to sleep. She'd take her time in areas she could photograph even if it was a rock (actual thing), but when me, my dad and brother tried to enjoy a non-aesthetic place, I felt rushed like she wanted to just go. If we got food, she didn't let us eat or move the food until photos and videos were taken, even having us pose with the food or announce what it is. That one annoyed me.