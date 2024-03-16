'My mum's an influencer. I hate what she's done to my life.'

We've all seen the influencer families dominating social media. They are the parents making bank on platforms like YouTube or TikTok by sharing their everyday lives and, more specifically, the lives o their kids. There's a huge appetite for this kind of content and it seems like more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon to cash in on the trend.
But recently we've started to see a more sinister side to the wholesome front some of these influencer families are portraying to the world. Last month Ruby Franke, a mummy blogger with millions of view, was sentenced to prison for abusing her six children. Back in 2021, YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne received a heavy amount of criticism after she accidentally uploaded raw footage of her coaching son to cry for a video announcing their family dog had died.
And now a new Reddit post, entitled 'My mom is an influencer and I hate her for it', is causing people to question what the long-term impacts might be upon the children whose lives are shared online without their consent.
Watch: Influencer Natalia Taylor fakes a Bali holiday in IKEA. Post continues below.