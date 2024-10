If your family is big on Halloween too, but you're dreading the expense of costumes, decorations and sugary bucket-fillers when the cost of living is downright scary, never fear. Spotlight is here with all the costumes and accessories to suit any budget, so you can celebrate Halloween this year without breaking the bank.

Here are my picks of their best easy, savey options.

Costumes.

Embrace your inner witch.

Ask my kids, and they might say my inner witch makes a regular appearance in our house — usually when patience is wearing thin and I'm done with repeating myself (do their ears even work?). Truth be told, I'm looking forward to bringing my inner witch out into the open this year with this Spooky Hollow Adult Witch Dress & Hat Costume Set, which is just $15 for VIP members (or $30). I'll be pairing it with green skin and a loud cackle. Beware!

If you've got a mini-me witch, get them in on the action with the Spooky Hollow Kids Witch Dress/Hat Black ($20, or $10 for VIP). I recommend sizing up so you can get at least a few Halloween wears out of this one — it's a classic.

No bones about it.

Nothing says Halloween like a skeleton, so get your small humans to show off their bones proudly in a Spooky Hollow Kids Skeleton Jumpsuit in Black & White ($24, or $12 for VIP). With sizes to fit kids from ages three to 13, this is a super versatile and comfy outfit, perfect for running around on All Hallows Eve and filling up treat buckets.