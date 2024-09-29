'When I fell pregnant to my lover, my husband's reaction surprised me.'

The following is an edited extract from Madam, by Antonia Murphy — an award-winning journalist and author. She is also the founder of The Bach, a legal, feminist escort agency. Murphy was living on a farm in rural New Zealand with her husband and two kids, bored and isolated, when her husband left her. Suddenly, she had to figure out how to survive…

The next two months were busy with Christmas, then New Year and the long summer holidays. Heirloom tomatoes and rock melons grew twisted and lush on their vines; I brought home a pig we could raise for prosciutto. I found a length of black plastic to spread on the grassy slope by our orchard, then soaked it with water and dish soap so Miranda could slide.

I spent the night with Patrice whenever Peter agreed, introducing fantasy, role play, and games. Even apart, we found ways to touch. We wrote each other letters more swollen and erotic than anything I'd experienced in my adult life.

Then one day in February, my period was late. When the test came back positive, I checked with a calendar. Patrice was definitely the father.

But the three of us loved each other, right? Or we had. Maybe we could live in a throuple. Wasn't a throuple a thing now? We were open-minded people, not bound by the laws of monogamy. For Christ's sake, Patrice was French. If Selma didn't want to stay in our super-sized family, we could have a menage à trois.

As they say in New Zealand, yeah nah. When I told him the truth, Peter got in his truck, drove to Patrice's house, and punched him in the face. Then he moved out.