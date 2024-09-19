'I was told to take Ozempic to help me fall pregnant. Here's what I want other women to know.'

In 2024, Ozempic has tippled us over the edge of a weight loss revolution, with the drug remaining wildly popular in Australia despite still being increasingly difficult to access. Previously used only in the social circles of Hollywood, the diabetes medication has gone mainstream and has swiftly become more in demand than ever before.

To meet the overwhelming push for accessbility, the weekly injectable is now slowly multiplying under different manufacturers, with pharmaceutical companies such as Wegovy, Mounjaro and Reybelsus popping up alongside Ozempic.

It's big business and the pharmaceutical industry knows it.

In a recent episode of SBS Insight, titled 'The Ozempic Games' (if you missed it, you can watch it here SBS On Demand), the show explored the popularity of weight loss drugs in Australia, highlighting the experiences of real people when it comes to the long term effects and how it's unequivocally changed our relationship with weight — including our approach to fertility.

Prescribed as a means to increase fertility and pregnancy after losing weight, diabetes medication is now being offered as a solution to women hoping to start a family.

And it's a journey nurse educator Zoe Robins knows all too well.

