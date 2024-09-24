'The reason I was denied a pay rise at work was deeply hurtful.'

'I Think About It All The Time' by Charli XCX doesn't resonate with me as a 27-year-old, like it does with a lot of women in my age group as our biological clocks tick along.

But five years ago when I found out that I won't be able to fall pregnant naturally, it became something I had to think about.

I was 22 and, quite frankly, all I really thought about was the pornstar martini that was waiting for me at my local bar every Friday come 5pm.

"Do you want kids?" wasn't even a question I was being asked on first dates, like I am at this age. If I was ever asked once by someone when we hit third-date-territory, I would say "Yeah, I think so. Someday!" and that would suffice.

So when I met someone who I did start dating seriously, I told them the truth. We agreed we'd work through it together, when we were ready to start thinking about having children — if we were still together at that point.

We were practical about our relationship: we loved each other, and we saw a future together, but we were both still more in love with weeknight happy hour deals than absolutely anything else.

