'I coach married parents through the "roommate phase". Here's the 2 day experiment I swear by.'

Relationship coach Megs Dixon knows a thing or two about marriages in crisis. Seven years ago, that was her relationship.

"We were in total marriage breakdown," she explains.

"We were hanging by a thread. We lived separately for 18 months, and at that point we had two of our own kids together."

Megs had met her husband when she was just 21, and became step mum to his daughters from a previous relationship.

"We had them week on/week off," she continues, "I did the school lunches, the drop offs and pick ups - the whole shebang."

Once the couple welcomed two new children together and family life became even more hectic, Megs and her husband disengaged from one another, unable to bridge the divide that had formed during what Megs and other experts call the 'roommate phase' of a marriage.

What is the 'roommate phase'?

"The roommates phase is a natural consequence of relying on love and love alone to have a great relationship," explains Megs.

We all know the signs. The romance dies, the kids are in your bed more than you'd like, early mornings and Weetbix spills and constant laundry and night wake-ups start to take over any semblance of spontaneity and togetherness. Pretty soon, you're talking schedules instead of sexy times, bin night instead of date night and both harbouring a growing resentment towards each other that underpins every interaction.

"Every relationship has persistent, recurring problems," says Megs.

Image: Supplied.