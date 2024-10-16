Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce on the day her third child was born. Now it's getting messy.

A messy influencer divorce is dominating TikTok For You Pages, with viewers trying to make sense of the unfolding drama.

US YouTuber, Aspyn Ovard, caused a stir back in April when she filed for divorce from her husband, Parker Ferris, on the same day as the couple announced the birth of their third child.

People Magazine broke the news online, after supersleuths obtained the publicly available court documents and posted them on Reddit.

This divorce news shocked followers who have been tuning into the family channel since 2016.

Watch: Who is Aspyn Ovard? Post continues after video.



Video via @centennialworld TikTok.

The picture-perfect couple from Utah appeared to be living the all-American dream. Aspyn was just 19-years-old when she married her high school sweetheart, 20-year-old Parker, who grew up as a practising Mormon.

At first, Aspyn vowed to stay silent about the divorce.

Taking part in the viral 'demure' trend last month, Aspyn said, "See how I don't talk about my divorce online, very demure, very mindful.

"You see how I considered how it affected my children to have their family's personal information shared all over the internet, very smart, a very good mum."