'My husband of 20 years is cheating on me. When I found out who it was I was in complete disbelief.'

Reddit is going wild over one woman's troubling personal situation.

Rachel* is a 41-year-old self-titled stay-at-home mum. She and her husband Paul, who works in finance and is 48, have been married for nearly 20 years.

Rachel had what she thought was a comfortable family life — her and her husband were seemingly good in their marriage and enjoyed being parents to their kids Eric, 18, and Mary, 15.

"My kids are both the lights of my life. My marriage with my husband has grown somewhat stale over the years for a myriad of reasons," Rachel acknowledged via her post.

But Rachel considered it to just be the typical ebbs and flows in their relationship. Sadly, the facade broke very recently.

"Our son Eric has a girlfriend, Amy, who is the same age as him. They've dating since they were freshmen in high school. Eric absolutely adores Amy. She's his first love, and she's someone I've always considered as family," noted Rachel.

Last week, Rachel inadvertently saw her husband's phone screen and got a glimpse of a text thread between Paul… and Amy.

What Rachel saw was "emotionally excruciating". A message from Amy to her husband that was explicit in nature, saying she missed him.

"I froze in place, in complete disbelief. I spent most of the day convincing myself that I must have misread what I saw."

Rachel then went down a rabbit hole of looking for further proof.