Just over an hour's drive from Sydney, is the home of a dark, Australian cult.

If you drive an hour and a half west from Sydney, you’ll find a cosy cafe marked by a faded yellow and mahogany sign. The words ‘Yellow Deli’ are written in a cursive, Bohemian-inspired script.

The corner-side establishment resides at the beginning of Katoomba’s main street; a small but bustling town, flanked by the Blue Mountains.

Out of 1,984 Google reviews, Yellow Deli has amassed an average score of 4.5 stars, with hundreds of patrons commenting on the cafe’s tree-house like ambience and Middle-Earth exterior, worthy of a local tavern in a Grimms’ Brothers fable.

"The food came quickly and was mouth-wateringly delicious. Served in baskets with the coffee in yellow mugs. I had the tofu burger and I just admit it was sublime," writes one guest.

"Love the decor and feel of the deli, food was wonderful and the drinks (green juice and proper chai tea) were excellent and the staff are 10/10 definitely a must do in Katoomba," shares another.

But beyond the rave-worthy Reuben sandwiches, the cafe is run by an international cult, the Twelve Tribes, and the allegations lauded against the organisation quickly derail the fairy tale.