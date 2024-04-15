Steve Carter was missing for 33 years. He had no idea.

Steve Carter loved his childhood and his family, but he always had lingering questions about his past.

The then-34-year-old salesman from Philadelphia, US had known that he'd been adopted from an orphanage in Honolulu, Hawaii when he was four years old.

But he had little knowledge of who left him there and why.

"I had an amazing childhood," Steve told the What It Was Like podcast. "I was adopted and raised by two individuals who are just phenomenal... They'll always be my parents."

However, the pull to find out more about his past was something he couldn't ignore.

Watch a snippet of Steve Carter's missing story here. Post continues below.

The desire to learn more about himself began while he was getting ready for work when a story playing in the background on CNN played out. A missing woman had been abducted as a child and found out about it when she went on to a website for missing kids in the United States.

Then he heard the story again while driving in to work. And then he started getting notifications on his tablet.