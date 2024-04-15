The other Australian woman killed over the weekend.

On Saturday the lives of six people were taken and many more injured at Bondi Junction's Westfield Shopping Centre in a devastating act of violence.

As the families of victims tried to come to terms with their loss and residents of Sydney reeled from the unimaginable tragedy, elsewhere in the country another woman was allegedly murdered.

On the other side of Australia, on Friday night a 38-year-old woman was killed in the regional Western Australian city of Busselton.

She was found dead after police arrived at a home in Broadwater, southwest of Perth, for a welfare check.

"Just after 8pm on Friday, 12 April 2024 police attended a residence on Bell Drive to conduct a welfare check. During a check of the home, they located the deceased woman," read a police statement.

Watch: Tribute to Samantha Murphy. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

A 26-year-old South West man has been charged with her murder and will face court on Monday.

Police allege the man knew the victim but the exact nature of the relationship is unclear, with another woman still assisting their investigation.

Homicide detectives want to speak with anyone who saw or has dash-cam vision of a man and a woman holding a toddler and riding an e-scooter from Busselton to Margaret River between 6pm on Thursday and 8pm on Friday.