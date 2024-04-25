Courteney Cox went to therapy to save her relationship. One minute in, her fiancé dropped a bombshell.

For over 10 years now Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid have been in a relationship, and they appear very loved up at red carpet events and on social media.

But this week, the Friends star opened up about the time she and McDaid split in 2015, saying: "I was in so much pain."

The pair had decided to embark on couples therapy together, after going through a romantic rough patch. Cox said she anticipated they were attending therapy together to strengthen and continue the relationship. McDaid, now 47, had other ideas.

"We broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy," 59-year-old Cox recounted on the Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver podcast.

"I didn't know it was coming. He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain."

She continued: "He wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship. There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart."