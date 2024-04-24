'My daughter Jade was murdered on a beautiful Sydney autumn day, within a hand’s reach of other shoppers.'

Elizabeth Young is the mother of Jade Young, who was murdered on April 13 at Westfield Bondi Junction. This article is an adapted version of the powerful eulogy she delivered at Jade's memorial yesterday.

I was once a high school English teacher. I particularly enjoyed encouraging my students to write. "Write from your life experience," I would tell them.

You are about to hear something I have written from my life experience.

I would like you to listen, I want Australia to listen. I warn you there are references to brutal facts.

My glorious, loving, soft-hearted, hardworking daughter was murdered on April 13 while shopping for a birthday present for a child’s party the next day. How ordinary.

This is Westfield Bondi Junction, in Sydney, Australia, on a Saturday afternoon amongst hundreds of other people.

My youngest granddaughter, aged 9, would have been skipping alongside her, chatting about this and that and nothing. I know because I have shopped with her many times.

And then at 3.20ish Jade Young was attacked and killed outright, in front of her daughter.

Her daughter knew something bad had happened because Mummy had the twisted ugly face she made when she didn’t like something, uttered "Ooof" and was gone.

In an instant, gone from a nine-year-old’s life, from a near 14-year-old’s life, from the life Jade and her husband Noel had slowly and carefully built for their girls over the last 15 or so years. Gone from my life, my husband’s, her beloved brother Peter’s life, her aunts', uncles', cousins', friends', work colleagues'.

Jade was not a centre-of-attention girl. She did well at school, was a wonderful swimmer, a hopeless T-baller. Like me she didn’t like sand. Sadly Premier Minns, respectfully, she never patrolled Bronte beach on a January morning. Perhaps the cafe for a cappuccino? She was a splendid architect, a loving friend, a gentle, soft-hearted mother, a fabulous generous daughter, a sucker for a newly acquired schnoodle, Teddy, who, might I add, behaved perfectly at the vigil.