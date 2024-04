Fans will remember Bush’s June 2022 wedding to ex-husband Grant Hughes, which took place at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bush wore a stunning floral wedding dress complete with a train and cascading veil.

It was a storybook wedding, so when news of her split from Hughes hit the news cycle just 13 months later, it garnered public intrigue.

In her essay, Bush says she had been close to calling off the wedding just two months before she walked down the aisle.

“In April of 2022 I was close to calling off my wedding. Instead of running away, I doubled down on being a model wife,” she wrote.

Bush went ahead with the wedding, but those ‘cold feet’ turned out to be deep-rooted.

Fertility issues compounded problems in the relationship

Fertility struggles often take place privately, and that was indeed the case for Bush. Yet, it turned out to be a defining point in her very public marriage, highlighting communication issues between Bush and Hughes.

“I was trying to get through months of endless ultrasounds, hormone shots, so many blood draws that I have scar tissue in my veins, and retrieval after retrieval, while simultaneously realising that the person I had chosen to be my partner didn’t necessarily speak the same emotional language I did,” Bush wrote.

Six months in and Bush says she knew the marriage was a “mistake”. She took a job in London to get some space, but was forced to come home, wracked by illness and certain that she could not continue in her marriage.