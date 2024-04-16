Finally a judge with a nuanced understanding of sexual assault victims.

The following article contains descriptions of sexual violence.

We expected a bombshell verdict, but what took us by surprise were the unexpected glimmers of hope peppered through the 324-page judgment in Bruce Lerhmann's defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson.

Justice Michael Lee handed down his decision yesterday, reading excerpts from his lengthy report in a meticulous explanation of the factors involved.

"Mr Lerhmann raped Ms Higgins," Justice Lee found, meaning the year-long case — in which Lerhmann alleged he had been defamed by reporting by both the Network and Lisa Wilkinson during an episode of The Project that aired in 2021 — was lost.

"I hasten to add these findings are on the balance of probabilities," Justice Lee told the court, stressing again that this was a civil case and not a criminal one. "These findings should not be misconstrued or mischaracterised."

Lehrmann claimed the episode made defamatory "imputations", including that he had "raped Brittany Higgins in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds' office in 2019".

The judgment is undoubtedly a victory for the network and Lisa Wilkinson, who outside court thanked her supporters and said she hoped the judgment would "give strength to women around the country."

Watch: Lisa Wilkinson reacts to the verdict in the defamation case. Post continues below.