Today is Bondi victim Faraz Tahir's 31st birthday. His family have seen his body for the first time.

The family of the late Westfield Bondi Junction security guard, Faraz Tahir, have arrived in Australia on what would have been his 31st birthday.

"Faraz will be dearly missed by whole family and community," his older brother Muzafar Tahir said in a statement.

"Today is his 31st birthday and the family have seen his body for the first time. We would like to thank the Australian public for showing love and compassion to a stranger, who became a hero."

Faraz's funeral will take place on Friday, April 26.

Faraz is being remembered as a "cherished member" of his community and a "dedicated security guard" who lost his life after being fatally wounded by an armed 40-year-old Queensland man in the Bondi Junction stabbing attack on April 13.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said in a statement there is a "profound sadness" following Faraz's death.

Faraz sought refuge in Australia a little more than a year ago to flee persecution in his home country of Pakistan.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said Faraz was an "integral part" of their community and is being remembered for his "unwavering dedication and kindness".

"Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation," the statement continued, adding praise for the emergency services who reacted quickly during the attack.

"We commend the swift response of the authorities and offer our full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and understanding in our society."

Faraz's friend Shajar Ahmad said he had worked just four or five shifts at Westfield Bondi Junction. Saturday was Faraz's first day shift.

"He had so many hopes and dreams for his future," Shajar said.

A GoFundMe was created to support his family, "who face persecution and financial hardship," however, donations have been paused at the time of writing.

Feature Image: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia.